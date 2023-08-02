Sophia Roe's Smashed Potatoes with Cinnamon Chili Crisp

Smashed Potatoes Ingredients

2 lb. new or other small waxy potatoes

Kosher salt to taste

6-8 tbsp olive oil

Smashed Potatoes Instructions

Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with water. Add a hefty amount of salt to the water, and heat over medium-high. Make sure the water is very salty, like the ocean.

Bring to a simmer. Cook potatoes until they’re tender, but not falling apart. The time it takes will really depend on the size and shape of your potatoes.

Drain potatoes and transfer to a large prepared baking sheet. Let cool before attempting to smash the potatoes.

Once cooled, using an object with a flat surface, smash each one gently by pressing down and applying even pressure. The flatter the better, but make sure to be gentle so they don’t completely fall apart.

Heat a large non stick skillet or cast iron skillet to medium high heat.

Add drizzle of olive oil, and arrange half of potatoes in a single layer on the skillet. Season with salt and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown and crisp. When golden brown, flip and cook the other side until golden brown and edges are crisp. Once cooked, set aside.

Repeat process until all potatoes are cooked.

Cinnamon Chili Crisp Ingredients

1 1/2 cups neutral oil

6 small shallots, thinly sliced

2 bunches green onions, thinly sliced, white part only

3 heads of garlic, separated into cloves, sliced

3 cinnamon sticks

6 cloves

2 star anise pods

1/4 cup Aleppo Pepper flakes

3 tbsp ginger, peeled, very finely chopped

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp coconut sugar

2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 cup chopped herbs

1 lemon, zest only

Cinnamon Chili Crisp Instructions

Add oil to the pan and warm on low heat.

Then add shallots, green onions, garlic, cinnamon, cloves, and star anise to a low simmer over low to medium heat until shallots, green onions and garlic are crispy and golden brown, about 20–25 minutes. It’s very important not to rush this process.

Mix Aleppo pepper, ginger, soy sauce, coconut sugar, sesame seeds, salt, and lemon zest in a medium bowl.

Strain hot mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over Aleppo pepper mixture.

Whisk the oil together well to make sure everything is incorporated, then add crispy shallots, green onions, and garlic back into the oil mixture, and finish of the 1/4 cup chopped herbs.