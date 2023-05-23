3 Delicious Pillsbury Recipes You Can Make on the Grill

Sponsored by Pillsbury | Jennifer Hudson & Pillsbury have got you covered this Memorial Day weekend!

On the May 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer invited Melanie’s Bakeshop owner Melanie Strasser-King to the show to make some easy and delicious Pillsbury recipes on the grill. These recipes are perfect for your Memorial Day barbecue, or anytime you want to fire up the grill!

This is the classic recipe for Pillsbury Crescent Dogs but made on the grill! Who needs a hot dog bun when you have crescent rolls? You can use any type of hot dog — JHud opts for a turkey dog, and it tastes delicious hot off the grill in a flaky roll!

“You know it’s good when I don’t want to put it down,” said JHud after taking a bite.

It’s as easy as fill, roll, and grill! Take some shredded chicken, mix with your favorite condiments — JHud loves mustard and Splenda — and fill the mixture into the crescent roll. Then pop on the grill for 19 to 22 minutes.

Your kids’ favorite pizza flavors on the grill! Choose your favorite pizza toppings to make this delicious meal your own!

No Memorial Day BBQ is complete without dessert! Pillsbury has tons of delicious treats you can make, including sugar cookies made from Pillsbury Shape Salute to Service Cookie Dough, featuring an American flag in the center.

Pillsbury believes every family deserves a place to call home, which is why they’ve partnered with Operation Homefront. Their partnership has helped Operation Homefront provide housing for veterans and their families.

To learn how you can support this mission with specially marked packages of Salute to Service Cookie Dough and Toaster Strudel, head to pillsbury.com.

Operation Homefront is a national 501 (c) (3) nonprofit.