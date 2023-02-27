JHud’s Favorite Treat to Enjoy on a Cozy Morning

Sponsored by Pillsbury | Jennifer Hudson knows what makes a perfect morning: a mug of something warm, and a plate of tasty cinnamon rolls!

“Y’all be sending me good mugs!” said JHud on the February 27 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” showing off a ceramic mug reading “Black is Beautiful” that was sent in by a viewer.

“You know what else is a beautiful thing?” asked JHud. “Having a good ole Pillsbury Cinnamon Roll! Especially on a cozy morning with the people you love — and they smell, mmm so good!”

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

A gracious host as always, JHud then shared delicious Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with her entire live studio audience!

JHud loves Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls because they’re easy to make and perfect while enjoying a cozy morning. They also make a great yummy moment for her and her studio audience!

Discover a variety of Cinnamon Roll breakfast recipes and browse other Pillsbury products at pillsbury.com.

Explore all the recipes and food demos featured on the show here!

Want to get fed by Mama Hud? Get tickets to come to a taping of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!