Jennifer Surprises Her Audience with Sweet Treats After a Thrilling Game of ‘Mama Hud Needs’

Jennifer Hudson got her live studio audience moving — and rewarded them with a yummy surprise.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played a game of “Mama Hud Needs,” in which two contestants had to retrieve items from their fellow audience members.

This time, Jennifer had two sisters-in-law from Chino Hills, California, compete in the extremely fun and thrilling segment.

“In the middle of this, we must stay a family,” Jennifer reminded both women.

Jennifer asked for clothing items such as shoelaces and a belt, and things that might be in one’s bag such as a receipt or a phone charger.

At one point, Jennifer even asked for a fellow Virgo!

“You went and got a whole person!” Jennifer said.

At the end, Jennifer believed everyone should be celebrated so “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and Pillsbury surprised the entire audience with freshly baked Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls.

