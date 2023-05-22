JHud Gives Her Live Studio Audience a ‘Yummy Moment’ with Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sponsored by Pillsbury | One of Jennifer Hudson’s favorite experiences ever is what she calls a “yummy moment.”

“That’s when I put on my comfy clothes, and I mush up on my couch just like this, and we get our good ole blankets and we get our good ole food, and we have our good ole TV show playing on the TV,” JHud told her audience on the May 22 show.

“And we have our chocolate chip cookies — it’s one of my favorite moments,” she added.

Pillsbury is partnering with “The Jennifer Hudson Show” all season long to provide “yummy moments” to those who love fresh-baked treats!

JHud surprised her entire live studio audience with their own “yummy moment” by handing out fresh-baked Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookies made with Pillsbury Ready to Bake! Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough!

Pillsbury Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough gives you that homemade taste for any occasion. You can make warm, fresh-baked cookies quickly and easily with the help of Pillsbury.

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

Refrigerated cookie dough is easy to use – just place it on a sheet and bake. Plus, if you just can’t wait to take a bite, Pillsbury cookie dough is perfectly safe and delicious to eat raw!

Browse through hundreds of recipes for cookies and more by visiting pillsbury.com.