JHud Telling This Story About Sunday Morning Breakfast Will Make You Crave Biscuits

Sponsored by Pillsbury | “Does anyone else smell that other than me?” Jennifer Hudson asked her live studio audience, referencing the platter of Pillsbury Grands! Biscuits on the table in front of her on the March 13 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“You know you just smell something that takes you back down memory lane? Y’all, this takes me back to church,” said JHud.

“That’s what would get me out of bed to go to Sunday school. Before Sunday school, you got that Sunday morning breakfast!”

JHud then dove into a wonderful memory from her childhood, recalling the times a beloved family member would make a delicious Sunday breakfast with Pillsbury. “She pulled out those good ol’ biscuits, just like this, and they be fresh out the oven — my mouth is watering right now!”

Biscuits were still on her family’s mind when they would set off to church. “My grandmama, I swear she’d keep her Pillsbury biscuit in her purse!” JHud remembered, laughing.

Fried chicken, jam, dumplings, gravy — JHud gives a shout-out to some of the many delicious ways you can prepare these versatile biscuits. Since everyone in the studio audience was likely craving a fluffy biscuit by now, she then gifted a Pillsbury Grands! Biscuit to everyone in the house. Yum!

Discover a variety of recipes featuring Pillsbury Grands! Biscuits and browse other Pillsbury products at pillsbury.com.

Explore all the recipes and food demos featured on the show here!

Want to get fed by Mama Hud? Get tickets to come to a taping of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!