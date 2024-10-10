Get 50% Off It’s a 10 Haircare Products for National Love Your Hair Day

In celebration of National Love Your Hair Day (October 10), It’s a 10 Haircare is offering 50% OFF all their products storewide!

From October 9 through October 14, 2024, head to itsa10haircare.com to score deals on all It’s a 10 Haircare products, including the fan-favorite Miracle Leave-In.

Not only will you get all items half off, you’ll get a free sample of their 2oz Miracle Leave-In and free shipping on all orders over $35! And that includes all items from It’s a 10 Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics, and Ex10sions hair extensions.

This year marks the eighth annual National Love Your Hair Day, created by Carolyn Aronson, the founder and CEO of It’s a 10 Haircare. According to Carolyn, the day is for people to celebrate the uniqueness of their hair and to champion diversity in beauty.

During her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Carolyn spoke about her company, one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world.

Because of It’s a 10 Haircare’s commitment to giving back to other women-owned businesses, she also surprised small business owner DeAnna Taylor, CEO of Mom-Care Oasis in Chicago, with $10,000!

Everyone in JHud’s audience took home a bundle of It’s a 10 products, too!

​​To browse It's a 10 Haircare products, visit itsa10haircare.com.

To find out more about Mom-Care Oasis and how they provide resources to help prevent mothers from getting burned out, visit momcareoasis.com.