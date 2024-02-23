HGTV Stars Share Design Tips to Upgrade Every Room in Your Home

It’s HGTV Week at “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and the experts from HGTV’s biggest shows are sharing their design and renovating know-how!

Check out all the design tips and advice these HGTV stars, including the Property Brothers, Lil Jon, and many more, shared both on the show and exclusively with JenniferHudsonShow.com.

Living Room

Jonathan & Drew Scott Warn Against Choosing the Cheapest Contractor

The Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew Scott, shared their top tips for renovating your living room (or any room in your house). They advise that you start small, find a quality contractor, and make sure to invest in what you can’t see (i.e., things behind the wall, like insulation).

Check out their other tips in the above video!

Cole & Chelsea DeBoer Say to Swap Out Your Rug

Cole and Chelsea DeBoer from HGTV’s “Down Home Fab” shared their top three tips if you want to make over your living room, including adding an accent wall, changing your rug, and switching your light fixtures.

Note: What you'll want to do is find a rug properly fitted to your space, which means a rug that is two feet shorter than the smallest wall in the space.

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Show How to Recycle a Rug

On the show, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of HGTV’s “Married to Real Estate” showed how you can easily make a DIY ottoman for your living room using your favorite rug. One universal bit of advice, no matter what your DIY project is: “Measure twice so you only need to cut once,” said Mike.

Outdoors

Lil Jon Says to Go Wild with Splatter Paint

Lil Jon, who stars in his first HGTV show, “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” showed Jennifer Hudson how easy (and fun!) it is to make a custom graffiti-style bench by splatter-painting it.

“I love splatters and swirls,” he said. “Your energy flows through the paint and hits the canvas.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Explain Why Greenery is Great

Dave and Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” shared their top tips for giving any outdoor space a major makeover with not much work. They advise you to update your lighting (string lights are great for ambiance!), add greenery, and get a table to encourage more gatherings outdoors.

Inspired by their time in Italy filming “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano,” the couple also showed JHud on the show how to make a faux aged terra-cotta pot and faux aged table to capture the classic Italian patina look, two pieces of decor to add some style to your outdoor space. Molto bene!

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Wants You to Enjoy the View — Not a Wall

While playing a fun version of “The Dating Game” during their appearance on the show, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home” offered this tip when it comes to creating a space outdoors: “When you’re in an outdoor space, I like to be outdoors,” Brian said — so make sure to orient everything toward a view instead of a wall.

Bathroom

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Encourage Changing Your Fixtures

While in their own bathroom at home, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt shared three things you can do to transform your bathroom, including changing the cabinet hardware, the plumbing fixtures, and lighting fixtures.

Cole & Chelsea DeBoer’s Simple Trick for Adding a Pop to Your Bathroom

On the show, Cole and Chelsea showed Jennifer and the audience how to upgrade a basic mirror and the huge difference it can make. “This is such a fun way to add a pop, a little statement to your bathroom, and it’s gorgeous,” said Chelsea.

Kitchen

Page Turner Shares the Benefit of Laying Your Own Tile

Page Turner from HGTV’s “Rock the Block” and “Fix My Flip” taught Jennifer how to lay a concentrated area of tile to create an aesthetically pleasing mural.

“It’s really cost-efficient, it won’t break the bank,” she said of this DIY project, perfect for redoing your kitchen. “And it’s therapeutic, too.”

Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Encourage Updating Your Cabinet’s “Jewelry”

Backstage at the show, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared three tips for how to easily upgrade your kitchen, including changing the counters and backsplash, painting the cabinets (make sure to use cabinet paint!), and updating your knobs, which Egypt refers to as “the earrings of your cabinet.”