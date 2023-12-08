The Property Brothers

Jennifer welcomes superfan 11-year-old Ar’Miah Gilchrist, her parents Mariah and Jamie, and her brothers Jamie, Cayden, and Christian from Prince George, Virginia. A few months after Ar’Miah was born, doctors told Mariah and Jamie that their daughter was blind and had a growth hormone deficiency. Growing up, Ar’Miah experienced everything from bullying at school to getting made fun of in public. To show the world her daughter was capable of anything she set her mind to, Mariah started recording motivational videos capturing Ar’Miah’s infectious energy that have gone viral.