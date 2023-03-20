How Mike Epps’ Mom Inspired His HGTV Show ‘Buying Back the Block’

Mike Epps shared how his mother inspired him to enter the world of home renovation and develop a TV show in the process.

The comedian and star of the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws” has residences in both Los Angeles and his hometown of Indianapolis. In fact, he has more than a few houses in his hometown — he has a whole bunch that he’s been renovating with his wife, Kyra, both as an investment and for an upcoming three-episode HGTV series, “Buying Back the Block.”

“Me and my wife, we started buying houses early on in gentrified neighborhoods,” he told Jennifer Hudson on the March 20 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show." “You could get a house for $5! Now they’re worth $200,000.

“I started buying the houses, [and] as the neighborhoods progress, I told my wife, ‘We need to go back and get us a show on HGTV!’” he said. And they did just that!

“We need to show the people we’ve been building on these houses,” he said, adding, “She does most of the work. I just pay for it.”

Check out the abandoned firehouse that the family renovated into a gorgeous home:

The show, which premieres later this year, follows Mike and Kyra as they remodel homes on the comedian’s childhood block in Indianapolis, including his grandmother’s house.

“My mom definitely inspired [the show],” he said. “My mom passed away in 2020, rest her soul.

“My mom loved interior decorating, that was her thing,” he said, adding that she was always watching home renovation shows like “This Old House” and had “Better Homes and Gardens” books around the house. “My mom inspired us.”

“That’s a good way to remember your mother,” added JHud.

The stand-up comic also chatted with JHud about working with frequent co-star Eddie Murphy. “Ever since I’ve been working with Eddie, man, he got the magic touch. I been getting all kinds of good work,” said Mike, who has worked with Murphy on movies such as “You People” and “Dolemite Is My Name.”

“I told him too! ‘Eddie, I’m running out of work, I need to be seen with you again!’” he joked.

“We all look up to him,” Mike continued. “I’ve been watching Eddie Murphy since I was a kid, so to be standing there with him… Every time we get a break, I call somebody. ‘He’s standing right here!’”