Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt on Parenting: ‘I Just Want to Do Exactly What My Parents Did’

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s parenting role models are none other than her own parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The author, who appeared on the February 10 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” welcomed her second daughter with actor Chris Pratt in 2022. According to Katherine, she hopes to raise her two girls just like she was raised by her parents.

“I just want to do exactly what my parents did,” she told Jennifer Hudson of how she wants to raise her kids. “I’m so close with my family, I talk to them all multiple times a day every day.

“For my husband and I, it’s really important to be able to instill that sense of family and the importance around family,” she continued, adding that “giving them privacy and being able to raise them with good values and faith and family is really important.”

Her girls, Lyla and Eloise, have the same age difference between them as she does with her younger sister, Christina Schwarzenegger.

“My sister and I are so close, and to see my two girls being able to form this relationship… they’re so cute, and I just love it,” Katherine told JHud.

Not only was Christina the inspiration behind Katherine’s baby girl’s middle name but she was also the inspiration behind her new children’s book, “Good Night, Sister.”

“It’s a book that’s all about sisterhood,” said Katherine. “It’s about two little girls, and I based it off my relationship with my sister, Christina. She’s my younger sister, but growing up [she] was always the bravest and bolder one. I didn’t do anything until Christina did it.

“This book really is to celebrate that relationship that I have with my sister, and also sisterhood and the importance of being able to find that person you can turn to at a young age who will give you a hug and help you through a scary moment and help you find confidence and bravery.”

Katherine summed up her relationship with her sister perfectly: “It’s a built-in best friend.”