Where to Get Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Children’s Books

You may know Kirby Howell-Baptiste from her appearances in the film “Cruella” and TV shows “Veronica Mars” and “Killing Eve,” but the British actress is also a children’s book author!

Her two children’s books, “Little Black Girl: Oh, the Things You Can Do!” and “Little Black Boy: Oh, the Things You Will Do!” are about celebrating Black joy and empowerment.

Kirby told Jennifer that she wrote the first book, “Little Black Girl,” for her niece, but ended up writing it for herself as a child. “I found that it was sort of this retroactive letter to myself and saying all the things I wish I heard growing up,” she said.

“If only someone could tell you all the stuff you know now, it would save you so much anguish and heartache. If someone just said when you were a kid, ‘Everything you are is okay, you can do whatever you put your mind to,’ so many of us wouldn’t have to be dealing with what we’re dealing with as adults.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Whether it’s acting, writing books, or how she dresses herself on the red carpet, Kirby’s main goal is to be creative. “I just want to create art for my whole life.”