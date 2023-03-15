Why Chrissy Metz Partnered with Her Boyfriend on a Children's Book

Chrissy Metz's relationship with her boyfriend Bradley Collins is going so well, the two have teamed up for a children's book!

The “This Is Us” actress has been with her boyfriend for three years. “It’s flown by, but it also feels like it’s magnified because we met during the pandemic, so it's like dog years,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the March 15 episode of the show. “It feels like 15 years. Three years is really 15 years in the pandemic.”

The couple have collaborated on a new project together, a children's book called, “When I Talk to God, I Talk About You.”

“All we were doing was talking because we were social distancing,” Chrissy said of her courtship with Bradley. “We talked about how prayer was so important in our lives. My grandmother installed that in me at a very young age.

“It’s just this collective consciousness of positivity that I feel is so important,” she said. “We decided to write a book about that to install that in young minds and hearts.”

While recording the audiobook, they decided to add a lullaby album as well. “I’m very excited, very proud of it,” she said of her album, which also features her little nieces and nephews.

With “This Is Us” no longer taking up all her time, Chrissy has been able to put more of her focus on her singing career. “As a singer you just want to sing, you just want to write, you want to be creative,” she said, calling singing her “first love.”

Though she appreciates having this time to dedicate to singing and writing, she does miss filming the hit series.

“I miss everything about the show. I can’t believe it’s been a year,” she said.

“I’m so grateful for the journey, but I miss my friends.” However: “I don’t miss waking up at 3 a.m.”