Boris Kodjoe Has a Lot of Dating Rules for His Kids

Boris Kodjoe is the star of “Station 19,” and his wife, Nicole Ari Parker, is known for movies like “Boogie Nights” and hit TV shows like “And Just Like That…” and “Empire.” But, according to Boris, their kids had no idea how famous their parents are until just recently!

“For the longest time, they didn’t know we were famous until they were 7, 8 years old,” Boris told Jennifer Hudson on the March 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “Nicholas saw a picture of me on a bus and he got really upset. He was like, ‘How did they get a picture of you? I don’t understand!’ They were very upset.”

The actor was recently named People’s Sexiest Man Alive along with his “Station 19” co-star Jay Hayden. But his kids couldn’t care less about the honor. “My kids are never impressed with anything I do,” he said. “The whole sexiness thing is disturbing to them.

“They’re not impressed with us at all,” Boris continued. “But now I get to pay him back, because they just started dating. I have my dating rules, cause I’m a German African dad, which means I have a lot of rules.

“If you want your boyfriend or girlfriend to come to the house, general manners are the first thing: handshake, eye contact, take your shoes off,” Boris explained.

“Whatever you can do outside the house, you can do inside the house,” he said. “If you wanna go out on a date, you do it at home.

“If you want to go to the movies, you can watch a movie in the house,” said Boris. “We got all the movie channels! There’s no reason you need to take her out to the movies. If you wanna go to dinner, you can have them over the house.

“You can make spaghetti for my daughter!” Boris reiterated. “If you’re a grown man, a real man, you can make spaghetti for my daughter. If you can’t cook, I’ve got bread, you can make a sandwich.”

These rules might seem strict, but Boris knows how to have a good time at home. He revealed to JHud that there’s one particular place in their house where he and Nicole can get some peace and quiet away from their kids.

“We go in her closet,” he shared. “She got a big, beautiful closet with a bar and a fridge… and good locks.”