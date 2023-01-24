TikTok Dater Amber Smith’s Dating Dealbreakers

Dating is rough, and this woman has the receipts to prove it!

A single woman who went viral for overanalyzing her dating life via graphs and charts appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some dating horror stories and reveal her dating dealbreakers.

Amber Smith from Iowa went viral when she filmed a TikTok of herself giving a Powerpoint presentation about all the dates she went on in 2022.

“I cried over two of these men, which coincidentally is the same number of parking tickets that I got over these men,” she said in her video.

She also added up the amount of money she spent on all these bad dates, which came to $368.36. “I wish I had not calculated this number as what could I have done with this money? Literally anything would have been better.”

On the show, Amber told Jennifer Hudson that she met a variety of men on dating apps and social media sites. They would do all sorts of activities, including walking around the aisles at Target.

“What did you do on a date at Target?” said a dumbfounded JHud.

“It really sparked conversation!” she insisted.

Amber says she’s looking for someone who is “hard working.” She would also like “someone who is ambitious, who likes to travel, someone with a personality.”

As for what she definitely does not want in a partner, she said, “I don’t want someone who lives with his parents.” It seems that’s a common dating no-no, according to the studio audience fully clapping in agreement.

Another dating don’t? “If he doesn’t own a couch, which was a problem more often than I’d like to admit,” said Amber. “If you’re dating me, I’d like you to have a couch.”

Finally, Amber wants to date someone proactive. “If he complains about his situation, his job, where he lives, but he’s not making any steps to change that — that was important to me.”

Amber has a new dating goal for 2023. “I think I’m going to try and focus on meeting more men in person,” she said. “My shuttle driver at the airport tried to set me up with his son on my way here.”

“If you are watching this and you have a son named Tanner and you live in Iowa, I’ll be sliding into his DMs.”

She added, “He said his son just bought a house, oh that means he doesn’t live with his parents. So I’m intrigued.”

