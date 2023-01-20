5 Tips to Find Love from Dating Expert Monique Kelley

If you’re struggling to find that special someone, you’re not alone!

Monique Kelley is a dating expert and the woman behind the blog “Confessions of a Serial Dater in LA.” She appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some helpful tips and words of wisdom on how to find a partner, and how to maintain a healthy relationship.

“I’ve done the legwork so you don’t have to make the same mistakes,” she told Jennifer Hudson. After getting divorced, she started anonymously writing about the ups and downs of getting back in the dating scene. She discovered that she had created a safe space for other women to share their experiences and know they were not alone.

“Through my pain, I found my purpose,” she said.

Monique offered a lot of solid advice about love, relationships, and dating on the show. Here are just five of her tips on how to find love.

1. Go where the men are

“Ladies, you’re not gonna meet the man going to the spa with your girls,” Monique said. She advised that you go to where men, or whoever it is you’re looking for, are known to socialize.

2. Get out of the house

“We’ve gotten so comfortable being home,” she said, referencing the effects of the pandemic. Whether it’s with a small group of girls or even alone, you need to get out of quarantine mode and get out! For older singles, homecomings and reunions are good places to meet people around the same age as you.

3. Tell your friends you’re ready to meet someone

Don’t assume your friends know you’re looking for a partner. “Make sure you’re telling your friends you’re ready and willing to meeting someone,” said Monique.

4. Swap lists for non-negotiables

“What’s important are deal-breakers — non-negotiables,” she said. Don’t make a list of what you prefer in a mate, like a certain hair color — but instead make a list of non-negotiables, like being with someone who is kind to you.

5. Have a positive mind frame

“You only need one person at the end of the day,” reminded Monique. “There are more good men out there than there are bad — remember that. If you go into that with that mind frame, you’re gonna have success at it.”

For more dating advice, check out Monique’s blog “Confessions of a Serial Dater in LA” and follow her on Instagram at @cocktailsandconfessions.