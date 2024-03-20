Sara Bareilles Receives Marriage Advice from Her ‘Girls5eva’ Co-Stars

There’s no one better to give you relationship advice than those who know you best!

The cast of Netflix comedy series “Girls5eva” — Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renée Elise Goldsberry — stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to discuss Season 3 of their hilarious show.

During their chat, Jennifer Hudson mentioned that Sara is engaged to actor Joe Tippett. Joe and Sara met when Joe performed in a Broadway production of “Waitress,” the musical Sara wrote the music and lyrics to (and later starred in). The two got engaged on New Year’s Day 2023 on a trip to Mexico City.

“He’s very down to earth in a lot of ways,” she said of her fiancé, lovingly detailing his very involved bedtime routine.

Since Sara’s fellow “Girls5eva” co-stars have loads of experience navigating married life, Renée, Paula, and Busy shared some sound marriage advice with the “Love Song” singer.

Renée, who has been married for 22 years to attorney Alexis Johnson, stressed the importance of kindness.

“Always remember to be courteous and kind in your relationship at home,” she told Sara. “Sometimes we tend to treat the person in our house differently from how we treat our friends.”

“The most simple ‘thank you,’ and ‘Can you pass this’ — it goes a long way,” she continued. “Just remember when you get married… the smallest courtesy will save your life.”

Renée provided an example: “You might die for me, but will you go back to the store when I forget something?”

Paula, who has been married to her “forever wife,” comedian Janine Brito, since 2020, also shared some wise marriage advice.

“I know it sounds very corny, but the whole communication thing is just everything,” she told Sara. “Speak your heart and your truth to that person, and if they speak their heart and truth at all times then you’re always going to be okay.”

Paula added one more relationship tip: “Saying ‘I love you’ really helps.”

Busy, who is co-parenting her two children with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein, shared this bit of marriage wisdom with Sara: “My advice is don’t get divorced,” she joked.