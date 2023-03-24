Tamar Braxton on Finding a New Love: 'I’m Ready'

Tamar Braxton says she’s ready to find love again.

The singer and TV personality appeared on the March 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and spoke about her romantic hopes for the future, her experiences on the dating show “Queens Court,” and what it’s like hitting the dating scene at the same time as her mother.

Tamar has a 9-year-old son from her previous marriage, and when Jennifer Hudson asked her if she wanted more kids, Tamar replied, “I did… but who’s the daddy?”

Perhaps she’ll find her son’s new daddy on “Queens Court,” the new Peacock dating series she signed up for after going through counseling.

“I don’t want to be single forever,” she told JHud, adding, “I’m ready” to find love again.

“I definitely want to have a husband, and I hope he has kids so we can have a blended family,” the singer stated.

Both Tamar and her mother are single and out on the dating scene at the same time. Tamar told Jennifer that she’s hopeful that her mom will find love, too.

“Listen, I’ve been looking for a stepdaddy for at least 15 years,” she said.

“I’m a huge mama’s girl,” she added. “My mother and I live together. It’s a crazy dynamic when we both go out on dates.”

“You know, it’s the older guys, and it’s the little midlife guys, and I just want to tell everyone — they’re all the same,” she continued.

That said, Tamar wouldn’t mind getting together with a younger man. “Ain’t nothing wrong with a junior mint,” she said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

The singer recently turned 46 years old, but she’s feeling in the prime of her life.

“I feel like I’m in my 20s, but 2.0,” she told JHud.

“You know when you’re 20 years old you don’t know nothing, you don’t know where you’re going, you don’t know what you want, you don’t know what kind of man you want,” she said. “I feel like I’m refreshed and renewed. I don’t even care how old I am, because I feel amazing on the inside.

“I could be 196 and I feel great,” she added.

Jennifer couldn’t let Tamar leave before dueting on the singer’s song “Love and War.”

“I get to have these moments!” exclaimed a delighted JHud.