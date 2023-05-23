5 Tips for Cultivating a Successful Relationship from Life Coach Rhea Williams

Life expert Rhea Williams returned to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to impart more of her wisdom about starting and maintaining healthy relationships.

Rhea shared her top five tips for cultivating a successful relationship, whether that relationship is with a romantic partner, a family member, a colleague, or a friend.

Check out Rhea’s tips below, and see what you might need to work on if you feel your relationships could be stronger.

1. Own Your Stuff and Do Your Work

“All relationships really begin with you,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the May 23 episode of the show. “When you enter into a relationship, you’re responsible for what you bring into it. It’s not your partner’s job to take on and own and fix — it is your responsibility.

“Personal growth is essential to relational growth,” she added. “Any relationship that you want to grow, you yourself must grow.”

She continued, “Be what you desire to receive. So if you desire gratitude, be grateful. If you desire kindness, be kind. If you desire for someone to accept and embrace who you are, do that. It’s very simple.”

2. Establish Relationship Pillars and Boundaries

Rhea says that establishing a relationship “pillar”— your shared values that you both agree on — can help keep your relationship grounded.

“Clarity eliminates confusion,” she said. “It helps for couples to know what the rules are within their union.”

3. Be Clear About Roles and Expectations

Rhea stressed the importance of asking for what you want or need.

“It’s okay to touch base and reestablish expectations” since they can be changed depending on changes that come up during life, like someone who wants to start having children, switch jobs, or move.

She says that you should accept a change of the seasons if you or your partner wants something new. Just make sure you are clear about what that is and what the new expectations are for you both.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

4. Embrace Difficult Conversations

Regular check-ins are essential to a successful relationship, said Rhea, and she advises couples to intentionally create that time — instead of avoiding it — to have those conversations.

5. Cultivate the Garden of Your Relationship

“Think about a garden,” Rhea said. “A relationship is two living beings in a living, thriving relationship. What you plant, you will grow.

“If you plant nothing, you will grow nothing,” she reiterated. “Plant the seeds and pluck the weeds… What you don’t tend to will die.”

She added that you need to put in the work of understanding your partner’s needs and communicate your own. Making sure your relationships succeeds is work — but it’s worth it.

For more information about Rhea Williams, visit rhealism.com.