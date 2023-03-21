5 Tips to Live Your Best Life From Life Coach Rhea Williams

Are you living your best life?

Whether you answered yes or no, there’s always room to improve how you work your way through the world.

Life coach Rhea Williams appeared on the March 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share tips on how you can take control of your life by removing stress and confusion while building confidence and emotional strength.

Read on to find out Rhea’s Top 5 tips for living your best life!

1. Know who you are

“What are your core values? What makes you tick? What makes you happy?” said Rhea to Jennifer Hudson and her live studio audience. She stressed the importance of “taking the time to know who you are, what you like and what you don’t like,” adding, “The foundation of all relationships starts with you.”

2. Assess, prioritize, and plan

First, acknowledge everything you have to get done. “Assessing: when you think about every hat that you wear,” she said, whether it’s your parental duties, work duties, or anything else. “Write everything down, all the things you have to do.”

Next up, put everything in order of priority. “Prioritize: What needs to be done right now?”

And finally, get to work. “Planning: planning your work, working your plan,” said Rhea. “Handle all of those things in priority order… You’ll start noticing that burden lifting.”

3. Set healthy boundaries

“Your yesses are your yes. Your no’s are your no. People will treat you how you treat yourself,” she said. “Keep your word to yourself.

“You know if something is serving you or if something is kind of depleting you,” she continued. “We battle in our minds, we battle with guilt because of who it might be… At the end of the day, you have to set healthy boundaries. It’s okay to say no.”

4. Cultivate healthy friendships and relationships

“Relationships are classrooms. You don’t just all of a sudden fall in love and learn to communicate,” said Rhea. “Our friendships provide us that opportunity to speak up, or guess what, to confront, to challenge something.

“We all know what it’s like when people don’t have truth-tellers around them,” she said, adding that speaking up helps you build confidence.

5. Set intentional time aside for you

“Intentionality is everything,” she said. “When your cup is empty, how can you pour out of it?

“Set a daily time for yourself,” Rhea advised. “If you don’t do that, then you can’t honor anyone else. You can’t give from the whole place of yourself if you’re giving yourself the scraps.”

Even five minutes a day can make a big difference, she said.

For more information about Rhea Williams, visit rhealism.com.