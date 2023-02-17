Vibe Check Podcast Hosts Share Tips on Getting the ‘Right Vibe’

If you’re feeling anxious, unsettled, or stressed, it might be time for a vibe check!

The hosts of the hit podcast “Vibe Check” — Zach Stafford, Sam Sanders and Saeed Jones — appeared on the February 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to help Jennifer Hudson and her audience find the right vibe for 2023.

The podcast, which features these three real-life friends discussing topics in pop culture, race, sexuality, and politics, launched in August 2022 and was named one of the best podcasts in the country by The New York Times.

“The point of the show is to make current events digestible,” said Sam. “We’re checking the vibes for us, but also the world.”

Jennifer asks if the guys have advice on how we can keep our vibes right, and each one had some insight on what’s keeping their vibe all right in 2023:

Sam’s Advice: Watch Horror Movies

“Horror movies, in general, help us speak about grief, which we don’t talk about in our real lives,” he said. “Horror movies are often about the line between life and death, what happens after we’re gone. These are things that we should be thinking about… also, horror movies just make me feel happy.”

Zach’s Advice: Embrace “Maybe”

Zach said he’s too tired to say yes to everything, so he’s embracing more possibilities by not committing one way or another at first when an opportunity presents itself.

“This is my year of ‘maybe,’” he says. “‘Maybe’ gives you space to consider what could be, because it’s really about boundary-setting. It’s like, I’m not so quick to say yes or no. I just need a moment to myself.”

Saheed’s Advice: Do Less

Saheed says he’s hoping to do less so he can give each activity or project his all. “Doing less, so that when I show up, I can be more present,” he said.

“The only reward for doing more is more,” he said. “The faster you answer work emails, guess what your gift is — more work emails!”

“Think about what the thing you’re saying yes to will make you feel,” said Sam. continued. “If I know it’s going to make me feel bad, [I] just don’t do it. You have the right to predict how these things will affect you and act accordingly.”

JHud thinks this is great advice: “This is helping me out!” she said. “I woke up today and I said, ‘What can I say no to?’”

Listen to episodes and subscribe to Vibe Check on Apple Podcasts.