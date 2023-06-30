A Podcast for Every Mood: Subscribe to These Podcasts From Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Howie Mandel & More

Whether you’re interested in wellness tips, relationship talk, or sports chat, or you just want the behind-the-scenes goss on your favorite TV show, there’s a podcast for everybody!

Jennifer Hudson has featured quite a few podcasters on the show, from actors to comedians to fitness experts.

Check out the list of podcasts discussed on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and update your podcast subscriptions accordingly!

Howie Mandel, ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff’

As a way to cope with his ailments, Howie Mandel started a podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” with his daughter Jackie, who also suffers from OCD.

“I started doing a podcast with my daughter because of my mental health. Both me and my daughter suffer from this,” Howie said, noting that the idea for the podcast stemmed from him and Jackie prank-calling each other during the pandemic.

Overall, Howie wants to remove the stigma surrounding mental health to ensure that every individual gets the help they need.

“I want it to be normal,” he told JHud. “People need to know that everyone goes through something. If you’re not going through something, you know someone who is. Let’s remove the stigma of mental health.”

‘Vibe Check’

The hosts of the hit podcast “Vibe Check” — Zach Stafford, Sam Sanders, and Saeed Jones — appeared on the February 17 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to help Jennifer Hudson and her audience find the right vibe for 2023.

The podcast, which features these three real-life friends discussing topics in pop culture, race, sexuality, and politics, launched in August 2022 and was named one of the best podcasts in the country by The New York Times.

“The point of the show is to make current events digestible,” Sam told JHud on the show. “We’re checking the vibes for us, but also the world.”

Katie Lowes & Guillermo Díaz, ‘Unpacking the Toolbox’

There’s no “Scandal” reboot in the cards, but there is a rewatch podcast where fans can relive all the episodes with two of its stars, Katie Lowes and Guillermo Díaz!

“While we were [filming the show], we really couldn’t watch the show, we were so busy live-tweeting with all [the fans],” Katie told Jennifer on the March 16 show. Now that they have the time to really watch the show, Katie said, “We get it now! We get why people love it!”

“We were too close to it to really sit back and see what everyone else was seeing,” added Guillermo. But he agrees with Katie — “This show is really good!”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, ‘Dinner’s On Me’

Jesse Tyler Ferguson invited his “Modern Family” co-star Julie Bowen as the first guest on his new podcast “Dinner’s On Me,” which features long conversations between Jesse and a celebrity guest chatting about anything and everything over dinner.

Besides Julie, the podcast’s debut season features conversations with Kristen Bell, Jesse Williams, Fred Armisen, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

“It’s basically me taking friends of mine out to dinner,” he explained to JHud. “You really let your guard down when you’re sitting at a meal. That’s what I really wanted to do — have more nuanced long-form conversations with people I already adore so much.”

Sebastian Maniscalco, ‘Daddy vs. Doctor’

New dad Sebastian Maniscalco hopes his parenting podcast “Daddy vs. Doctor” helps alleviate the fears and anxieties that he knows new parents go through — and gives them a laugh in the process.

“I’m a hypochondriac,” said Sebastian on the March 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “I constantly think I’m passing away.

“With my kids, when they get a cold, I think, ‘This is it, let’s go to the hospital, it’s over,’” he told JHud. “So I would call my pediatrician and go, ‘This is the problem’… He would calm me down.

“We decided to do a podcast for parents who have questions,” explained the comedian of his podcast, hosted by himself and his kids’ actual pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cohen. “I think every parent thinks they’re on an island by themself and it’s only happening to them.”

Nicole Byer, ‘Why Won’t You Date Me?'

Comedian Nicole Byer’s podcast, “Why Won’t You Date Me?” is her way of exploring her and her guests’ dating lives.

“It started off with me interviewing people I’ve hooked up with, and as the show has gone on, people will stop agreeing to do that,” she told JHud on the show. “I interview lot of comedians and actors and people I like, and I’m on a quest to figure out why I’m still single.”

“I’ve done the show for five years and truly I don’t know why I’m still single,” Nicole admitted.

Jay Shetty, ‘On Purpose’

Jay Shetty is a number one New York Times bestselling author, chief purpose officer of the Calm app, and host of the award-winning podcast “On Purpose.”

“On Purpose” features Jay having insightful conversations with people from all different fields of study, from actors to doctors to everyone in between, in hopes of providing listeners ways to improve their lives.

Jillian Michaels, ‘Keeping It Real’

The fitness instructor appeared on the March 3 episode to share details about her podcast “Keeping It Real.”

“It really is an opportunity to bring individuals who are, in my opinion, the foremost experts across all different fields of medicine,” she told JHud.

“I find that there’s a real need for that in this country to empower people so they can go to their doctors and ask the right questions,” she said. “That’s what the show is all about.”

Stephen A. Smith, ‘Know Mercy’

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith discusses his podcast “Know Mercy” with JHud on the April 10 episode.

“I wanted to step out and show the kind of courage and the bravery I needed to have in terms of betting on myself,” he told JHud.

“I never want to leave sports, but I don’t want to be limited by it either,” he said. “There’s political issues to get into. There’s social justice issues to tackle. There’s things in pop culture and entertainment, there’s a lot of different things.

“I wanted to have a platform and an outlet to really go about the business of showing people you can have a conversation with me about anything.”

Larry Wilmore, ‘Black on the Air’

Larry Wilmore has enough on his résumé already, but he’s also the host of the podcast “Black on the Air.” During his appearance on the show, the multi-hyphenate talked about his upcoming gig hosting the Ambies, the Podcast Academy’s Awards for Excellence in Audio.

“I have to get a podcast to get that award, huh,” said JHud.

“You don’t have a podcast?!” exclaimed Larry.

“No, but I’d like that award!” said JHud.