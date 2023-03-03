How the Jillian Michaels Fitness App Is All About Convenience and Customization

Jillian Michaels wants to make caring for your health as convenient as possible!

The superstar trainer and TV personality appeared on the March 3 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and she shared how her new app — Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App — is helping streamline your wellness journey.

“The Fitness App is really a one-stop shop for all your health and wellness needs,” she told Jennifer Hudson. “The goal being you shouldn’t have to have a meal planning app, a calorie tracking app, a running app, a yoga app… It’s like ridiculous, people have 10 apps!

“This is one app with everything you need customized just for you,” she continued. “Custom meal plans, custom workouts, meditations, sleep support, community — one place, anywhere, anyplace, anytime…

Accessible, affordable, and personalized.”

Jillian on her African wedding ceremony

Jillian recently got married to her girlfriend, DeShanna Marie Minuto, in a private ceremony in Namibia. Their friends, who are connected to the Himba tribe, offered to perform the wedding ceremony.

“What I thought was so special was, they put on this whole ceremony for us. We had this feast, it was in the desert on the stars, there was dancing and singing,” she recalled of her wedding night.

“They ended up engaging with us about our lifestyle,” Jillian continued. “Just having the opportunity to have an open dialogue and ask each other questions and be accepting of the differences was really special for me.”

Jillian added, “It’s something I think we lack in this country at the moment — understanding, a willingness to listen and keep an open mind.”

A special JHud hug for Jillian's daughter

In another memorable family moment, Jillian’s daughter Lukensia — a HUGE JHud fan — happened to be in the audience. “That child may be one of your biggest fans,” Jillian said of her 12-year-old daughter.

Jennifer invited her to the stage for a hug, and the young girl started crying right on the spot. “I had to meet you! Thank you for coming to the Happy Place!” JHud told her.