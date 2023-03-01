Audience Members Get a Workout While Playing ‘Mama Hud Needs’

The latest edition of “Mama Hud Needs” was the most outrageous yet!

“Mama Hud Needs” is a competitive scavenger hunt played in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” studio. Two audience members race to find and deliver whatever it is Mama Hud needs with help from their side of the studio audience.

In the game on the March 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer — aka Mama Hud — requested that her team captains find her items including a brush, a nail clipper, a credit card, and a pair of white sneakers. Things got so chaotic, a lone white shoe was left in the aisle!

Then Mama Hud decided to make things even more interesting. “It’s Pisces season — Mama Hud needs a whole Pisces!” she said, sending the team captains off to bring up someone who was born under a Pisces sign! (That’s February 19 to March 20, if you’re wondering.)

Then she had her biggest request yet: “I want someone who’s fit. Mama Hud needs someone who can do five push-ups!”

You’ve never seen people rush so fast to start exercising!

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

Though Team #1 was the winner, since this is The Happy Place, everybody in the live studio audience walked away with a $100 gift card to Home Chef!

Home Chef makes cooking from home easy and delicious. And the best part? It’s delivered straight to your door!

Get 75% off your first box plus 60% off your next two at homechef.com/JH75!