JHud Surprises Do-Gooder Superfan with Shopping Spree

Jennifer Hudson was so inspired by one special superfan who goes above and beyond for those in need that she surprised her with a shopping spree!

“Hold the line!” said Breezy. “My heart is going 200 miles an hour!”

Breezy originally wrote in to tell Jennifer how much she loves the show and JHud’s style — especially her chocolate brown snakeskin boots!

Jennifer invited Breezy to the show so they could meet, and Breezy was just as breathless in person! “I’m having an out-of-body experience!” she said when she was face-to-face with Jennifer.

“You touched my heart throughout the years,” she told JHud. “You were on ‘American Idol,’ that was the year 2004… and that was a really tough year for me, too. And just to watch you, your endurance, your perseverance, I cried with you, I laughed with you, I cheered with you.’”

“I’m glad I could be an inspiration,” replied JHud.

It turns out that Breezy isn’t just a JHud superfan — she’s super selfless, too.

She has been a registered nurse for over 40 years, and she puts good into the world by paying for strangers’ items on layaway right before the holidays.

“I’m not a rich woman, but I just say, ‘Let me pay for it,’” she said.

“I appreciate you and all you’re doing, so from one fashionista to another, I want to give you a little donation so you could take yourself shopping,” said JHud, handing over $1,000 cash!

Now Breezy can pick up her own pair of those amazing boots!