Jennifer Makes Her Boots the Highlight of Her Outfit

Jennifer Hudson’s boots are made for walking!

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked exquisite in a light brown dress, a beige blazer, and copper snakeskin mid-calf boots.

Jennifer accessorized her sophisticated look with diamond earrings, gold rings, and a showstopping gold chain necklace.

“It’s all about the boots!” said stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

V said Jennifer has been enjoying sharing her style through her boots. These ones in particular “are one of her favorites to wear.”

“When Jennifer is feeling this way, sometimes I build the outfit around the boots!” V added.

In October, Jennifer wore snakeskin boots — as well as a light brown color scheme — while interviewing chef José Andrés.

V said Jennifer loved this look because the “milk chocolate color” reminded her of her skin tone.

Later that month, Jenn wore a brown dress to interview actor Cheyenne Jackson.

V said Jennifer had been into copper and brown tones because — again — the “milk chocolate”-like color looked great on her skin.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

In Monday’s episode, guest David Arquette told Jennifer that while growing up in Hollywood, he was in a group called Kids Gone Bad (KGB) that graffitied around the area.

David said his mother even allowed him to “paint my whole room.”

Jennifer also dabbled in graffiti when she spray-painted artwork during the pandemic.