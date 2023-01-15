The Best of JHud Surprising Fans Over Zoom

Jennifer Hudson loves surprising her fans — and a little thing like distance isn’t gonna stop her!

The host is fond of surprising people from across the country over Zoom. Head below to see JHud give a fun little shock to some of her biggest fans!

Daronayja the "Goal Digger"

On the January 13 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” one lucky fan was SHOCKED to speak to her in a surprise Zoom call!

“You scared me!” she said. “Is this real?!”

Daronayja Hamilton of Sommerville, South Carolina, sent a letter to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” producers about her childhood and how she was raised by her aunt and uncle. She’s the only one of her siblings to graduate high school — on time! — then going on to earn a college degree and master’s degree, paying for the tuition all by herself.

She now teaches pre-K. “I like to encourage kids,” she told JHud. “Kids always come to me for hugs. They look up to me, so I enjoy being around little kids.”

She often refers to herself as a “goal digger.” Daronayja explains: “When I have a goal, that means I’m going to accomplish it.”

One goal was meeting someone from “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “I didn’t know I was gonna meet you — that’s a blessing!” she said.

“Another goal was to buy a home for my kids for Christmas, and I did that.” Amazing!

JHud, impressed by Daronayja’s positive attitude and persistence, surprised her with a VIP trip to the show!

Joe the Fitness and Meditation Coach

Earlier this season, Jennifer surprised Joe, a fitness and meditation instructor from San Francisco who loves playing JHud’s songs during his spin classes. Jennifer invited him to come to the show — of course he said yes! — and he shared some great tips on how to improve your mindset.

Newlywed Ronnette

Jennifer also surprised Ronnette, a newlywed from Brooklyn who has been saving up money to come to a taping of the show. Jennifer not only shocked her by showing up for a Zoom sesh, but she also offered to pay for her to fly to Los Angeles to come see the show!

Mama Hud's Giveaway for a Mom of 2

Jennifer Hudson surprised fan Jazmin Pittman on Zoom in December. The mother of two shared her story with JHud and the audience, telling them how she sings a song for Jennifer on her birthday every year. Then Jazmin got a bundle of prizes from Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways!