JHud Shocks a Fan Over Zoom

JHud is helping bring joy to the new year by surprising one special fan!

Joe, a fitness and meditation instructor from San Francisco, sent a video to the “The Jennifer Hudson Show” sharing the inspiration he gets from watching the show every day.

Joe thought he was jumping on a Zoom call to talk to the show’s producers — but instead, he was absolutely shocked to find JHud on camera!

“Oh, my God, stop it!” Joe exclaimed upon realizing what was happening. “This is the best surprise ever!”

“This is not real! This is not real!” he continued.

Once Joe took a breath, JHud asked him for the biggest lesson he’s learned working in health and wellness — and he had a great answer.

“The biggest thing is: You and you are forever, so you gotta put your energy and love into you first before anything else can work or align,” he said.

“You need to do your best to check yourself before you engage with anyone so you can hold space if space needs to be held.”

EMBED VIDEO

“These last few years have been crazy as hell,” Joe said of what he’s looking forward to in 2023. “Even though it’s been crazy hell, there’s been some little, bright moments, and I’m looking forward to those little, bright moments that will probably surprise me and give me something I didn’t know I needed.”

“Your smile is like the sun, it’s so beautiful,” Jennifer told Joe. “You’re lighting up the place!”

Joe also shared that he loves to play Jennifer’s music during his fitness classes, and he was planning on spinning to her single “Spotlight” that very night!

As though Joe’s day couldn’t get better, Jennifer then asked if he’d like to come to the show. “Absolutely!”

But there was one final surprise in store for Joe. Jennifer revealed that he was getting ALL the items featured in Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways!

“You deserve it all, baby, because you put that beautiful light out into the world!” she told an ecstatic Joe.