5 Best Moments of JHud Surprising Guests in 2022

Who doesn’t love a surprise? JHud loves spreading joy to her guests by giving them a rush of excitement from out of the blue.

Here’s our favorite moments from 2022 where guests received a thrilling surprise on the show.

1. Greta Onieogou Surprised by Her Idol Tabitha Brown

The “All American” actress and aspiring food vlogger got a huge shock when Jennifer brought out her favorite vegan foodie, Tabitha Brown!

“You are just amazing,” Tabitha told Greta, who was ecstatic to meet her idol in real life. “I’m just so proud of you. I like when you cook.”

“I can’t stop smiling!” Greta said, nearly speechless. “I can’t believe I’m hearing your voice in real life and not just on my phone.”

2. Audience Member Ms. Marilyn Surprised by Her Entire Family

When 82-year-old Marilyn Freeman requested that JHud sing her favorite gospel number on the show, she broke down in tears from the moving performance the host gave especially for her. Jennifer invited her back on the show, but this time, Ms. Marilyn had a huge surprise waiting for her — her entire family! (And yes, we mean the WHOLE family!)

That wasn’t the only surprise of the day — Jenn also presented Marilyn with a very sparkly, very JHud “Forever Ticket” to come to a taping of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” whenever she wants.

3. 11-Year-Old Reporter Pepper Persley Surprised with a Trip to the AMA Red Carpet!

Young reporter Pepper Persley got the chance to ask Jennifer all her burning questions, but she never expected a huge surprise for an aspiring journalist: that she would be the show’s red-carpet correspondent for the American Music Awards!

Check out Pepper cozying up with all the celebs on the AMA carpet!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

4. The Owens Family Surprised with a Mexican Vacation!

JHud made a family’s dream come true when she brought them from her studio audience onto the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage. Traci Owens, along with her children Tia and Nicolas, had been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic but still made the effort to help those in need in their community. JHud honored their good deeds by featuring them on the show — and by surprising them with a Mexican vacation!

5. Kim Carter’s Surprise Reunion with a Woman She Helped Survive Poverty

Kim Carter is surely one of Jennifer’s most inspirational guests. Years ago, Kim fell victim to drug addiction and was in and out of jail. She was able to turn her life around and start the Time for Change Foundation, which offers emergency shelter housing and affordable housing for low-income families and individuals.

During her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Kim got emotional when Jennifer brought out Keisha Murphy, a woman who was able to escape poverty and follow her dreams of becoming a nurse, all thanks to Kim’s foundation and her unwavering support.