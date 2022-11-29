Jennifer Surprises a Family of Army Veterans with a Home Makeover

Jennifer Hudson shines a light on a deserving family of army veterans.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” married couple Shomari and Renee Green thought they were semifinalists in a home makeover giveaway.

While sitting in the audience, the couple — who have been married for 14 years — was surprised when JHud introduced them as her next guests.

In partnership with Behr Paint Company, Operation Homefront — a nonprofit whose aim is to help military families like the Greens — helped find Shomari and Renee to thank them for their years of service. For 20 years, the charity has provided support and financial assistance to veterans who have worked tirelessly for their communities.

Speaking to Jennifer, Shomari, a stay-at-home dad, and Renee, a mental health provider, said they’ve known each other since middle school. Renee said that when she first saw Shomari in class, she went up to him and told him they were going to get married.

“On our wedding night, I said, ‘I got you!’” Renee hilariously said.

Jennifer surprised the couple again when she brought out their children, including Kayla, Lana, and Miles. Shomari and Renee are also foster parents to two adorable toddlers.

When Jennifer asked them about their home, Renee said they purchased their “beautiful house” five years ago in Monticello, New York. Sadly, they didn’t realize “there were concerns when we purchased it.”

Ultimately, Shomari and Renee said their dream is to create a comfortable space where their family can all gather and enjoy time together.

That’s when Jennifer revealed that they are not semifinalists but the winners of a home makeover — courtesy of Behr Paint Company.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Joining forces with Behr, interior design couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent said in a video message that they are helping redesign the family’s living room and playroom using paint colors from the Behr Designer Collection.

While showing digital renderings of what their rooms will look like after the makeover, Nate and Jeremiah said they will use “Behr’s Tranquil Gray” for the living room and “Behr’s Even Better Beige” for the playroom.

At the end, Lana adorably gave her stamp of approval.