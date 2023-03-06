Jennifer Does Black Tie JHud-Style for a Surprise Proposal

When Jennifer Hudson found out that a member of her live studio audience was planning to propose to their boyfriend on the show, she knew she had to dress up for the occasion!

JHud donned a tuxedo-inspired velvet corset top and pants, paired with a white satin blouse, on the March 6 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Formalwear, JHud-style!

“For this look, we were ready for Jennifer’s guests’ marriage proposal, so we wanted to create a fun black tie look, the Jenniferized way,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“These velvet trousers and matching corset over Jennifer’s go-to silk satin blouse was a beautiful and feminine way to convey a man’s tuxedo,” said V.

“But the most interesting detail is the back of the corset where I added metallic grommets and a pop of color with purple silk ribbon complementing her purple pumps,” she added.

She wore her hair in a cute bob — with bangs! — and fuchsia lipstick that matched her oversized fuschia ring.

Partners Josh and Davon competed on a special “Jennifer Hudson Show” version of “Pictionary” with host Jerry O’Connell!

During the “Choose Your Words” round, Davon had to guess what JHud was drawing that began with the letter “P.”

The correct answer was “proposal”! Though we think JHud did a pretty good job drawing a stick figure on their knees holding a ring, Davon didn’t get the right answer — but he did get a surprise marriage proposal from Josh!

Congrats to the happy couple!