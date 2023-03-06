JHud & Jerry O’Connell Help Plan a Pictionary Proposal!

Jennifer Hudson enlisted the help of Jerry O’Connell to pull off the perfect proposal between two studio audience members!

On the March 6 episode of the show, partners Josh and Davon competed on a special “Jennifer Hudson Show” version of “Pictionary” with host Jerry O’Connell!

JHud and Davon teamed up, while Josh paired with show producer Paige.

During the “Choose Your Words” round, Davon had to guess what JHud was drawing that began with the letter “P.”

The correct answer was “proposal”! JHud drew a stick figure on their knees holding a diamond ring, but Davon wasn’t able to get the right answer. However, he did get a surprise marriage proposal and engagement ring from Josh!

After Davon said yes — woo-hoo! — Josh then got a surprise of his own when JHud and Jerry announced that they would be sending the newly engaged couple to the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun, where they’ll stay in an ocean-view suite and dine on gourmet cuisine while relaxing poolside!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa is the newest, hottest, and most luxurious addition to TAFER Hotels & Resorts’ collection of sophisticated all-inclusive resorts on Mexico’s stunning beaches. Ideally located on a white sandy stretch of Playa Mujeres, Garza Blanca Cancun offers exquisite experiences from the moment you step into the lobby to the moment you check out of this paradise. This luxurious resort in Cancun encompasses only the finest comforts, so you can enjoy a classy oceanfront stay in the Mexican Caribbean.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Do You Want to Be a ‘Pictionary’ Contestant?

If you love “Pictionary” and live in the greater Los Angeles area or can get yourself to Los Angeles this summer, jump online and fill out an application for you and your drawing partner at pictionarygameshow.castingcrane.com.