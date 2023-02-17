Jay Ellis on the Most Unexpected Part of His Wedding to Nina Senicar

Jay Ellis is sharing with Jennifer Hudson the most unexpected part of his 2022 nuptials!

The “Insecure” actor began dating actress and model Nina Senicar in 2015 and got engaged in 2019. After being delayed due to the pandemic, the two were hitched in July 2022 in their dream wedding in Tuscany. Apparently, after two years of staying at home, people really wanted to party!

“It was beautiful,” he said of his long-awaited wedding on the February 17 episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

“We always thought there would be 120, 135 people at the wedding,” said Jay. “Two hundred people showed up! Everybody was in vacation mode… They all showed up!"

“It was amazing to see so many people just come together and celebrate and have a good time,” he told JHud. “It was a great party. We had a lot of fun.”

Jay on his bromance with Glen Powell

Another special relationship in Jay’s life is his friendship with Glen Powell, whom he met on the set of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“We formed this bromance while we were filming the movie,” he said of his “boy GP” Glen Powell. “We had a bunch of mutual friends in common, and they were like ya’ll gonna love each other, and literally once we got on set we became the best of friends.”

He revealed that before the two presented together at the Golden Globes, Jay told Glen that his shoes were untied. “His shoe wasn’t untied, but I just like to mess with him because he gets so nervous sometimes,” he said. “He was a little thrown off. He got backstage and he punched me in the kidney.

“My first flight was actually with Glen Powell,” Jay said, referencing his flight training for the film. “We flew an assessment together. I flew first; he was sitting in the back seat. He was so sick when we landed!

“It’s bumpier when you sit in the back. I didn’t realize I was tearin’ my man up!”

On that shirtless volleyball scene in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

One of the more memorable moments in the film had nothing to do with a plane — but with the whole male cast getting sweaty and shirtless during a beach volleyball scene.

“None of us expected that this was gonna go viral the way that it went viral,” he said of the sweaty scene. “We worked hard!”

Jay on not doing anymore nude scenes

He may be shirtless in that sequence, but don’t expect him to get in the buff like his “Somebody I Used to Know” co-stars Alison Brie and Kiersey Clemons did in their new film.

“I did a lot of that on ‘Insecure,’” he told JHud. “I don’t do the naked no more!”