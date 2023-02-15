The Unusual Item Kiersey Clemons Kept from Her Movie ‘Somebody I Used to Know’

It’s common to keep a memento from an experience you’re fond of, but Kiersey Clemons held onto a very unusual piece of her wardrobe from her new movie “Somebody I Used to Know.”

“I have a lump in my throat! You were part of my childhood!” Kiersey said upon meeting Jennifer Hudson on the February 15 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “Watching ‘American Idol’ was a family affair!” Jennifer asked if Kiersey voted for her, to which she replied: “I didn’t have a cell phone at the time!”

“I bought my first house!” the “Dope” star shared. “Right now I have this leopard pool table that I don’t want to get rid of… To make it work, I’m going to put up leopard wallpaper. I gotta commit. I want people to walk in and people to think, ‘What’s wrong with her?’”

Kiersey stars in the new movie “Somebody I Used to Know,” and the role required her to run around naked with co-star Alison Brie!

“I was butt naked,” she told JHud of one particularly memorable sequence in the film. “For some reason, I felt comfortable doing this. So [Alison and I] put on our pasties and our merkins and just took off!”

“What’s a merkin?” JHud asked.

“The merkin is… hair. It’s like a lace run, but for your ‘hoo-hoo,’” she explained with a smile. “I kept it, actually. It’s framed. And I’m gonna put it next to the pool table!”

“We gotta come visit this house!” exclaimed JHud.

Kiersey also shared her experience of auditioning for (and failing to get) a role in one of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

“It was terrible,” she said, laughing. According to Kiersey, she initially felt really confident about being offered the part. “I thought the character was supposed to kinda be a little crazy and you didn’t know what she was gonna do or say next. So I went in with that energy.

“And then I don’t hear back from my agent,” she continued. “So I’m like, ‘What happened? Where’s my offer at?’ She’s like, ‘It’s not going forward. The casting director asked, actually, if you were okay.’

“Like if I was well,” the actress stressed. “The character is unwell. I just did a really good job!

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

“That’s not the worst part!” she continued. “The embarrassing part is I was like, ‘I wanna go back in!’... I go back in, and the first thing I say is, ‘You can’t get rid of me!’

“And they’re like, ‘We know. She’s unwell for sure.’”