Celebrating Black History Month! Ron Runches, Muni Long & More

February is Black History Month, and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is committed to shining a light on the contributions and achievements of Black people throughout history. It’s a time to reflect, to honor, and to celebrate!

Here’s a few of the ways JHud and her guests are celebrating Black History Month!

Ron Funches

Comedian Ron Funches appeared on the February 7 episode and shared how he likes to celebrate Black History Month.

“I try to celebrate every year by learning a new piece of Black history,” he told JHud. “I try to learn about people who have been around since I was a kid. Like Jerry Larson, who created the first video game cartridge.

“There’s new history every day!” he added. “Like, just recently at the Golden Globes, they had the first Black host in Jerrod Carmichael.”

Muni Long

Muni Long appeared on the Valentine’s Day episode of the show with a special gift for JHud: a basket filled with products from Black-owned businesses.

“You can self-love and take care of yourself for hours and hours,” the Grammy winner said, referencing her hit song “Hrs & Hrs.”

Jennifer Hudson

JHud kicked off Black History Month with a very special mug reading “Black History 365.”

“Today is the first day of Black History Month,” she said on the February 1 show. “It should be 365 days a year!”

“Part of building the future is reflecting on the past,” she said. “That is why this month is so very important,” she said. “This is when we take time to remember those who came before us because if it was not for their sacrifices, we wouldn’t be here today.”

All month long, Jennifer has worn a variety of outfits from Black designers on the show. She wore a sparkling blazer from Nadine Merabi on February 1 and a heart print blouse from Black-owned U.K.-based brand Lisou for her Galentine’s Day episode on February 13.

JHud has also been sharing lots of information about Black cultural figures, from Marion Croak, the woman who invented the technology to make calls from computers, to music superstar Patti LaBelle.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" has also put the spotlight on several Black women business owners, like Rhonda X, founder of virtual reality development and marketing company RXVR, who was named one of Mastercard's Strivers and was awarded $25,000!