JHud Celebrates Galentine’s Day with Heart-Print Blouse from Black-Owned Designer

Jennifer Hudson wears her heart on her sleeve — literally!

The host donned a white blouse printed with multi-colored hearts tied up at the waist on the February 13 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She paired this adorable blouse with a high-waisted beige skirt, some shimmery gold heels, and her favorite gold “Jennifer” necklace.

“We were waiting for the perfect time to wear this adorable blouse by Black-owned U.K.-based brand Lisou,” Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said. Since the February 13 show was all about the love you have for your female friends, “There was no better time to wear this heart-patterned blouse,” said V.

Lisou’s head designer Rene Macdonald grew up in Tanzania and would travel back and forth between the UK and Africa to visit family. Her unique prints and designs are inspired by her homeland’s bold and vibrant colors.

JHud spent this Galentine’s Day speaking with several wonderful women on her show. Actress Andie MacDowell donned an oversized bright pink suit paired with a white blouse with a bow, her gorgeous gray locks let loose around her padded shoulders.

JHud also spoke to body positivity influencer Samyra, who explained the meaning behind her catchphrase, “If it look like you can fit it, then you betta go and get it.”

“Oh, we comin,’” she said, calling out all the clothing stores that refuse to stock larger sizes. “And you’re going to start showing up for us as you haven’t been for years. Because we are showing up in spite of you not.”