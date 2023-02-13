Tinashe Reveals Her Mouthwatering Valentine’s Day Plans

Tinashe is focusing on good friends and good food for Valentine’s Day this year.

“I’m single this year, so the plans are to hang out with my girls,” she said. “We’re probably going to make pasta from scratch… We’ve been doing this thing where we’re hand-making pasta. Not as easy as it looks!

“It’s something fun to do with each other and spend quality time,” she added.

Tinashe is pretty happy making meals in the kitchen. “I have Taco Tuesday parties all the time!” she told JHud. “I cook for like 200 people!”

“I just sit and eat ’em,” replied JHud. “Jennifer can’t cook too much of nothing, girl, I leave that up to you!”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

The singer-songwriter just turned 30, and she’s feeling great about it. “We put a lot of pressure on turning 30, especially as a woman,” she said.

“For me, I’m ready. I’m finally coming into my womanhood and my power as a creative,” she continued. “I just feel like I’m way more certain about myself and where I want to go and who I want to be. I’m feeling very good.”

Another source of power for Tinashe has been her unique name. “It’s from Zimbabwe, which is where my dad is from. It means ‘God is with us,’” she explained. “My name has always given me a lot of power. It’s always inspired me to stand out, be unique, own what makes me what I am.”