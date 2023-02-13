Andie MacDowell Signs Up for Dating App After 'Catastrophe' of a Date

Andie MacDowell is ready to find love again.

The “Groundhog Day” actress appeared on the February 13 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and, in honor of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday, chatted about the challenges of reentering the dating scene.

“It’s been a long time,” she told Jennifer Hudson about finding a romantic partner. “Honestly, I’ve been really happy. Other things have mattered more to me, and I haven’t really been lonely.”

However, said Andie, “I want to play romantic roles, so I think I need to do a little homework.”

She told JHud that she’s in the process of signing up for a dating app. “I’ve never done it before,” she said. “I haven’t really been dating. I didn’t want to put the energy into it. I was so happy working and doing other things… Now I’m going to focus on trying to date.

“I did have Sharon Stone reach out to me to tell me that Raya — that’s the [app] I’m gonna do — she said she met two gay guys on there, and that’s all that she got from Raya.

“The last date I went on was kind of a catastrophe,” she told JHud. “We were going up to this museum, he looked up to me and got really close to me, and he said, ‘You know, you’re really beautiful for somebody your age.’

“The date did not go well after that,” she added.

Andie, who will turn 65 in April, also spoke about what it was like to play a much younger version of herself in the Hallmark Channel series “The Way Home.”

She calls the experience “slightly intimidating” since she was tasked with playing herself as a 40-year-old. She said she had to be lit a certain way and wear a wig that looked just like her previously brunette head of hair.

“I had to think about my body, how I walked, how I moved, the sound of my voice,” she said of preparing for the role.

She also provided a few details about what viewers can expect from the show. “I’m alluding to perhaps maybe some romance for myself, so that’s part of the reason why I have to be on the dating app — practice!”