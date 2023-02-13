Body Positivity Influencer Samyra Explains the Meaning Behind Her Song ‘Supermodel’

This enthusiastic body positivity advocate is hoping her new song will encourage people of any size to realize they don’t have to fit into society’s definition of beauty to see themselves as a supermodel.

Samyra is a singer and body positivity influencer whose videos have earned over 43 million likes on TikTok! The New Orleans native likes to hype herself up by filming herself trying on clothes from retail stores, and she doesn’t let the size on the tag stop her from making that piece of clothing work for her body.

Samyra’s often-used catchphrase in her videos — “If it look like you can fit it, then you betta go and get it” — is about not letting the size of a garment keep you from wearing it with pride.

She said that her phrase “is an intentional rebellion against the exclusion of fat bodies and voices from fashion,” she told Jennifer Hudson on the February 13 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“At a certain point, you get sick and tired of not being able to go to the mall with your friends, not being able to go shopping same day… and if you get lucky, you might have a section in the back... or you don’t have any sizes at all. For me, that’s a way of saying they don’t want us in their stores.”

Samyra’s phrase, she explained, is her way of telling the fashion world, “Oh, we comin’, and you’re going to start showing up for us as you haven’t been for years. Because we are showing up in spite of you not showing up.”

Samyra, who is also a talented singer, hopes to inspire people with her new single “Supermodel,” an updated cover of Jill Sobule’s original song from the “Clueless” soundtrack.

“In the movie, it’s very much about wanting to fit into the beauty standards of the fashion world and the modeling industry,” she said. “With my version of the song, I flipped it, the way it sounds and also the messaging of it, in that I’m not here to fit into anybody’s boxes and, quite frankly, I can’t ’cause y’all don’t make my size.

“I’m showing up regardless of what you try to say I can and can’t do. And the song means a lot to me,” she added. “The message means a lot to me. I hope it means a lot to others.”

On an Instagram post featuring the song’s single art, Samyra wrote, “Recording this song unlocked a power in me, and I hope it unlocks the same in anyone else who listens. This anthem, this movement, is dedicated to everyone who has ever been excluded from fashion.”

Samyra’s new song “Supermodel” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes.

