Jennifer Tries 3 Holiday-Themed TikTok Hacks That Really Work

Celebrate the holidays by showing off your DIY skills! Jennifer and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” staffer Paige Matthews teamed up to share some of the top holiday hacks making the rounds on TikTok. Try these trends to make your holiday shiny and bright — and easier, too!

Rubber Band Ornament Hack

Do you have toddlers or pets in your home who can’t keep their hands (or paws) off your tree? If so, check out this hack to ensure that your ornaments stay on the tree instead of being swatted to the ground. Just take a rubber band, loop it through the top of the ornament, and safely secure to the tree. You can shake that baby all day long and those ornaments will stay put! (Maybe enlist the help of a friend or family member if you’ve got nails as long as Paige and Jennifer!)

Metal Ruler Gift Wrap Hack

It’s all about the presentation, baby! Don’t gift your loved ones a present with a ratchet gift wrap job ever again. Use a metal ruler to make super straight lines when cutting your gift wrap.

Candy Cane Décor DIY

Normal candles are so ho-hum. Instead, decorate your home with a floating candle vase! Place some mini candy canes and peppermints, or other small holiday knickknacks of your choice, into a tall, clear vase. Throw in a healthy heap of water beads, fill with water, and top with a floating candle. Ta-da! You’ve got beautiful holiday DIY décor!

(Tip: Submerge the beads in water for 24 hours to get them to expand and turn translucent before adding to your vase!)