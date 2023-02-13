Kelly Rowland, Ciara & La La Anthony Are in JHud’s ‘Mother’s Circle’

Valentine’s Day might be about celebrating the love you have for your partner, but Galentine’s Day is about showing love to your besties!

Galentine’s Day, JHud explains, is “where you get together with your girlfriends, put the men to the side, and get together and have yourself a good time with your favorite girlfriends.

“As women, we’re always busy — we handle a lot, a lot of things. But I feel like the time we get a break is when other women are around to help out,” JHud expressed to her live studio audience.

“Mariah Carey, that is my buddy,” she said of her industry friends who help her out when it comes to her career. “She is always there. Mama Patti LaBelle is as well.

“Then I have my other sisters, which I call my ‘Mother’s Circle,’” said Jennifer. “It’s myself, it’s La La [Anthony], then it’s Kelly Rowland and Ciara.

“I call it the Mother’s Circle because sometimes our babies need something. And if one can’t do it, the other can get it done.

“We look out for our babies,” she said. “I am grateful for my ladies!”

JHud celebrated Galentine’s Day with a show full of wonderful women. Andie MacDowell talked about what it’s been like dating again.

“The last date I went on was kind of a catastrophe,” she told JHud. “We were going up to this museum, he looked up to me and got really close to me, and he said, “You know, you’re really beautiful for somebody your age.’ The date did not go well after that.”

JHud also spoke with singer-songwriter Tinashe, who revealed that she’ll be spending Valentine’s Day with her girlfriends.

“I’m single this year, so the plans are to hang out with my girls,” she said. “We’re probably going to make pasta from scratch… It’s something fun to do with each other and spend quality time.”

Happy Galentine’s Day to all the ladies out there!