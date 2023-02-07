Ron Funches on How Parenting Is Different the Second Time Around

Ron Funches is the proud dad of two sons who are nearly two decades apart in age. The actor and stand-up, who next appears in the film “80 for Brady,” was just 20 years old when his first son, Malcolm, was born.

In 2022, the 39-year-old welcomed his second son, Teddy. And, according to Ron, it’s been quite a different experience raising his younger child.

“I loved growing up with my son, but I was pressured. I was always broke, and now it’s so different,” he told Jennifer. “It feels like a movie. I call it ‘Kid 2: This Time, Money.’

“It’s so different! I can afford to relax!” he exclaimed. “My bank account’s not negative, JHud!”

Now that he has a successful career, Ron said he can support both his kids the way he wants. He even had the funds to take infant safety classes before his second son was born.

“Did you know you’re supposed to take safety classes?” he asked JHud. “You’re supposed to take infant CPR, you’re not supposed to wing it!”

Ron knows money can help, but you can still be a great parent without a full bank account, and he credits his mother for teaching him that.

“The great thing about my mom,” he told JHud, is that she “installed these messages that no matter what our situation was — we weren’t doing well financially; she was a single parent — she took advantage of all the resources: taking us to museum on their free days, taking us to concerts.”

The comedian also shared with JHud how he likes to celebrate Black History Month.

“I try to celebrate every year by learning a new piece of Black history,” he told the host. “I try to learn about people who have been around since I was a kid. Like Jerry Larson, who created the first video game cartridge.

“There’s new history every day!” he added. “Like, just recently at the Golden Globes, they had the first Black host in Jerrod Carmichael.”