Why Storm Reid Bought a House for Her & Her Mom

Storm Reid has found major success in Hollywood on “Euphoria” and beyond, and the actress pulled out the big guns to thank her mama for all the support!

“You’re 19 years old and you just bought your first home!” exclaimed JHud to Storm on the February 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actress, who next appears in the film “Missing,” explained why she decided to buy a house to share with her mother.

“I worked really hard, and to be able to share my blessings with my mom, she’s made so many sacrifices for me,” said Storm.

“To be able to come to L.A. and actually build a home is a really, really big deal,” she continued. “Even though I’m so grateful and I’m moving in a space of gratitude, sometimes you just gotta pat yourself on the back!”

Storm, who also appears in the HBO Max series “The Last of Us,” has been hitting some other big life milestones recently. She is currently a sophomore at the University of Southern California, where she’s studying acting and African American studies.

“It’s probably the best decision I ever made,” said the 19-year-old of why she enrolled in college despite already being a successful actor.

“I was feeling very fulfilled as a young person who works, but I just wanted to go to the football games and further my education and go to the parties and be a regular teenager,” she said.

“I’m just so grateful that I’m blessed enough to do both,” she added. “It is challenging, but it is so fun.

“When I first got to school it was a little awkward,” Storm revealed to JHud. “People were calling me [my ‘Euphoria’ character] Gia, like ‘Oh, what’s happening on Euphoria?’ I’m like, ‘Babe, I’m going to class, I don’t know!’”

Storm isn’t the only famous face on campus — she’s also roommates with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant. “Her and her family came to the ‘Wrinkle in Time’ premiere, and we connected through Instagram,” Storm told JHud.

“I saw that she got in, and I got in, so we started talking and congratulating each other, and she was like, ‘Girl, do you wanna room together?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I was stressed out about a roommate situation anyway, I was like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

“To see ya’ll all grow up and be smart, brilliant, beautiful young women — you’re setting a great example,” JHud told Storm. “And I feel like a proud mama.”