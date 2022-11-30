Jennifer Surprises Author Who Borrowed Lizzo’s Dress with Honeymoon to Mexico

Jennifer Hudson is shining her spotlight on a writer who went viral for borrowing Lizzo’s dress.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed Atlanta-based author and poet Aurielle Marie, who earlier this year was honored as one of Out100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars of the year.

Aurielle told Jennifer that when she was invited to the Out100 gala in New York, she thought, “This is amazing,” but realized she had nothing to wear.

“I needed something fabulous and amazing,” she told Jennifer. Aurielle added that although her “body is banging,” she said “fashion doesn’t agree” with those who wear plus-size clothes.

Aurielle said she even considered not attending the event if she couldn’t find the right garment.

When wife Zoë asked Aurielle how she wanted to feel, Aurielle said she wanted to feel like Lizzo at the 2022 Emmys, in which the musician won her first Emmy while wearing a red-tulle Giambattista Valli dress.

“She looked gorgeous and amazing. It took up space. It was sexy. It was everything I wanted to feel,” Aurielle said.

Aurielle made a TikTok in October asking the musician for her dress, although she thought Lizzo would “probably never see it.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Lo and behold, Lizzo saw it and one of her managers contacted Aurielle via direct message!

Lizzo couldn’t give Aurielle her Emmy dress — later saying in her own TikTok that she "completed destroyed" it at the award show — however she gave the writer a similar dress that she wore to the 2019 American Music Awards.

“I wish every plus size girl in the world could feel like how I felt that night,” Aurielle told Jennifer about the dress’s impact.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Aurielle’s dream came true after she married Zoë in October. The couple of eight years haven’t had the chance to go on a honeymoon due to their work commitments, but Jennifer surprised them with a trip to Mexico!

Aurielle received a six-day, five-night stay for her and Zoë at Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun where they’ll stay in an oceanview suite and dine on gourmet cuisine while relaxing poolside!

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa is the newest, hottest, and most luxurious addition to TAFER Hotels & Resorts collection of sophisticated all-inclusive resorts on Mexico’s stunning beaches. Ideally located on a white sandy stretch of Playa Mujeres, Garza Blanca Cancun offers exquisite experiences from the moment you step into the lobby, to the moment you check out of this paradise.

This luxurious resort in Cancun encompasses only the finest comforts, so you can enjoy a classy oceanfront stay in the Mexican Caribbean.