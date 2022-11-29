Jennifer Meets Inspiring Group of 40+ Double Dutch Jumpers

Jennifer Hudson got to jump for joy with some fun and fabulous ladies.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud welcomed the 40+ Double Dutch Club, including members Pamela, Sandi, Annette, and “Nay Nay All Day.”

Double dutch, a game in which two long jump ropes turn in opposite directions, has been a popular playground past-time for decades.

Pamela explained that the group originated in Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, and that it spread throughout the nation.

Pamela also told Jennifer that to join the club, you must be over 40 — adding that the four of them were all over 60.

Because Jennifer turned 41 on her premiere episode in September, she qualified!

“I’m part of the group, baby!” Jennifer declared.

Pamela said the group — three of whom are from the Chi — have been double dutching for two years.

In addition to jumping, Pamela said all members must know how to turn the ropes as well.

When Jennifer mentioned technique, Pamela said the craft is all about “rhythm.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

“You have to go with the person’s rhythm. Everybody is not the same,” she said. “You gotta learn how to and know how to catch up with their rhythm.”

The ladies then demonstrated their skills — which garnered a huge reaction from the audience.

“That was really good,” Jennifer exclaimed.

When it was Jennifer’s turn, it took a few tries, but she was able to get her skips in.

For more information about the club, visit 40PlusDoubleDutchClub.org.