Jennifer Ditches Her Heels to Double Dutch in Sneakers

Whether she’s in heels or in flats, Jennifer Hudson is always dressed to the nines.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked bright and beautiful in a neon green Jacquemus blazer worn over a cream Ena Pelly T-shirt and white Nordstrom joggers.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings and an assortment of blinged-out rings and bracelets.

At the beginning of the episode, Jennifer walked out in silver Bottega Veneta heels. However, Jennifer later changed into white and blue custom Nikes when she got active with the 40+ Double Dutch Club, a group that originated in Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

“Jennifer loves to go full force with whatever physical activity she has to do,” stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said. “She loves showing both sides of her by coming out in her heels and switching into her custom Nikes so she can fully commit to the activity.”

However, V emphasized, “The tennis shoes have to complement the outfit!”

“Just goes to show that you can look great whether it’s a heel or a tennis shoe,” V added.

While interviewing club members Pamela, Sandi, Annette, and “Nay Nay All Day,” Jennifer learned that to join, you must be over 40. In fact, Pamela said the four of them were over 60.

Because Jennifer turned 41 back in September, she qualified!

“I’m part of the group, baby!” Jennifer declared.

According to Pamela, double Dutch is all about “rhythm.”

“Everybody is not the same,” she explained. “You gotta learn how to and know how to catch up with their rhythm.”

Though it took Jennifer a few tries, she was able to successfully jump with the ladies.