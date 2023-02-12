The Best of ‘Mama Hud Needs’!

Jennifer Hudson loves having a good time with the people in her live studio audience! But her interactive competition “Mama Hud Needs” isn’t just fun and games for some people. Things can get pretty wild!

This game is basically a competitive scavenger hunt in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” studio. Two audience members race to find and deliver whatever it is Mama Hud needs with help from their side of the studio audience.

From one audience member whipping off her wig to another shedding a faux eyelash strip, these “Mama Hud Needs” participants go all out for Jennifer’s wish list!

“This is true commitment!” said JHud to an audience member more than happy to whip off her eyelashes so her team could score a point. “I call that a true JHud team member, ma’am!”

