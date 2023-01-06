This Game of ‘Mama Hud Needs’ Is Full of Surprises!

Jennifer Hudson whipped her studio audience into a frenzy during the latest game of “Mama Hud Needs” — and treated them to a postgame yummy surprise!

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer picked two audience members to run up and down the aisles searching for items in the audience, such as a shawl, a watch, rain boots, and a hairpin. But things REALLY got crazy when JHud asked them to bring her a redhead!

The funniest moment of the game came when JHud asked for fake eyelashes! One audience member was more than happy to rip off one of her lashes to help her team win the game!

“This is true commitment!” Jennifer said of the very willing audience member. “I call that a true JHud team member, ma’am!”

To reward her audience for getting everything Mama Hud needed, she surprised the audience with a $50 gift card to Garrett Popcorn Shops!

