Audience Member Gets Help for Kids in College as She Wins $15K from Circle K!

Jennifer Hudson is in the spirit of giving with help from Circle K.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played a game with her live studio audience where they scratched off numbers that revealed a prize.

“Scratch and win” was inspired by Circle K’s fourth annual “31 Days of Circle K” where participants could win daily giveaways throughout the month of December. Talk about the most WINderful time of the year!

During the fun game, audience members won prizes such as a 65-inch television, $1000 dollars, a trip for two to Las Vegas, and a festive Circle K holiday sweater.

At the end, our grand prize winner won a whopping $15,000!

However, believing that everyone should be celebrated at JHud Productions, Jennifer gave the entire studio audience a $200 cash card from Circle K.

For more information about 31 Days of Circle K, go to Win.CircleK.com.