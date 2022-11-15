Jennifer Hudson Wants Better Skin Health for Every Woman
November 15, 2022
Jennifer Hudson is calling out the issue of skin care inequality.
On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed inclusive beauty advocate and board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Caroline Robinson, M.D.
As part of National Healthy Skin Month, Dr. Robinson detailed the inequalities that people of color, specifically Black and Brown women, face when seeking care for their skin.
Dr. Robinson said dermatologists need to receive advanced training to accurately treat skin of color and for consumers to have the right resources to find better care.
Vaseline did its part by creating See My Skin, the only database designed to search for conditions on skin of color and to connect patients with physicians who understand their skin care needs.
Vaseline also has new lotions that can treat a variety of skin types — whether fair, freckled, or melanated — and provide up to 90% more moisture.
At the end, Jennifer surprised Dr. Robinson when she announced that Vaseline is donating $25,000 to Skin of Color Society, an organization she’s involved with that addresses issues related to skin color.
No matter who you are, you deserve the gift of healthy skin.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.